Who Got The Work

Edmund Polubinski, Marie Killmond and Patrick W. Blakemore from Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for UiPath, a software developer focused on automating repetitive workflows, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed June 20 in New York Southern District Court by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, alleges that the defendant's attempt to rebrand as an AI-powered business automation company in 2022 and its new sales strategy, including offering a platform of products rather than making single-product offerings, has confused customers and hindered sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:24-cv-05959, Brunozzi v. UiPath, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

August 15, 2024, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Simone Brunozzi

Plaintiffs

Ross Mitchell Shikowitz

Defendants

UiPath, Inc.

Ashim Gupta

Daniel Dines

Robert Enslin

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws