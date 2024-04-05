Sandra Dawn Grannum and Sophie Chau of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Vinson & Elkins partner Jeffrey Crough have stepped in to represent Stronghold Digital Mining's former CFO Ricardo R.A. Larroude, Stronghold Digital Mining and other defendants, respectively, in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Herman Jones LLP on behalf of Glenn Bruno, accuses the cryptocurrency mining company, members of its board of directors and senior officers of disseminating false materials in connection with the company's IPO. The suit contends that company did not have 'superior access to Bitcoin miners with multiple miner procurement channels' due to delivery schedules not being met. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-00798, Bruno v. Beard et al.
Cryptocurrency
April 05, 2024, 9:12 AM