Who Got The Work

Sandra Dawn Grannum and Sophie Chau of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Vinson & Elkins partner Jeffrey Crough have stepped in to represent Stronghold Digital Mining's former CFO Ricardo R.A. Larroude, Stronghold Digital Mining and other defendants, respectively, in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 2 in New York Southern District Court by Herman Jones LLP on behalf of Glenn Bruno, accuses the cryptocurrency mining company, members of its board of directors and senior officers of disseminating false materials in connection with the company's IPO. The suit contends that company did not have 'superior access to Bitcoin miners with multiple miner procurement channels' due to delivery schedules not being met. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke, is 1:24-cv-00798, Bruno v. Beard et al.

Cryptocurrency

April 05, 2024, 9:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Bruno

Plaintiffs

Herman Jones LLP

defendants

Gregory A. Beard

Matthew J. Smith

Ricardo R.A. Larroude

Sarah P. James

Thomas J. Pacchia

Thomas R. Trowbridge, IV

William B. Spence

defendant counsels

Vinson & Elkins

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims