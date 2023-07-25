Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp and Spivak Lipton on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against the estate of Timothy Guinness, Director of Photography on the television shows 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight,' and the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Jaspan Schlesinger Narendran on behalf of McGuiness' ex-wife Connie Bruno and their daughter Natalie Guinness. The case is 1:23-cv-05608, Bruno et al. v. Estate of Timothy Guinness et al.

Health & Life Insurance

July 25, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Connie Bruno

Connie Bruno As The Guardian of Natalie McGuinness

defendants

Estate of Timothy McGuinness

John Doe

Local 52 I.A.T.S.E. 401(K) Fund

Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans

Motion Picture Industry Pension and Individual Account Plans

defendant counsels

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations