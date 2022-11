New Suit

Citibank, US Bank and Oriental Bank were sued Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court over allegedly unauthorized debit transactions. The lawsuit, brought by Correa-Acevedo & Abesada Law Offices on behalf of Trillion Realty Group and Leticia Brunet-Gonzalez, claims over $265,000 in unauthorized transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01544, Brunet-Gonzalez et al v. Citibank, N.A. et al.