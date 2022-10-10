Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over damages stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Robichaux Mize Wadsack Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of Brundage Management Co. The case is 2:22-cv-03780, Brundage Management Co. Inc. v. Certain Underwriters at LLoyd's, London et al.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 1:28 PM