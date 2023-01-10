New Suit

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and American Bankers Insurance were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court over allegedly fraudulent transfers. The suit, brought by the Consumer Justice Center and the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Karl Alexander Brummer, alleges that two assailants attacked the plaintiff, stole his phone and transferred nearly $25,000 from his Coinbase account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00081, Brummer v. Coinbase Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 8:13 PM