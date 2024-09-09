Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Justin A. MacLean has entered an appearance for International Hair and Beauty Systems in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed on July 25 in New York Southern District Court by Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein on behalf of Brumis Imports, accuses the defendant of marketing and selling hair care products using confusingly similar marks to the plaintiff's marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-05621, Brumis Imports, Inc. v. International Hair And Beauty Systems LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2024, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Brumis Imports, Inc.

Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Defendants

International Hair And Beauty Systems LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims