New Suit

Bloomin' Brands subsidiary Carrabba's Italian Grill and ECA Buligo Red Willow Partners LP were sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Sara R. Howeller on behalf of Barbara Brumfield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01790, Brumfield v. Eca Buligo Red Willow Partners LP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 30, 2022, 6:32 PM