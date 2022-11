Who Got The Work

Justin W. McConnell of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for ECA Buligo Red Willow Partners LP, a Bloomin' Brands subsidiary, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by attorney Sara R. Howeller on behalf of Barbara Brumfield. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr., is 6:22-cv-01790, Brumfield v. Eca Buligo Red Willow Partners, LP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 14, 2022, 4:55 AM