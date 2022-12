Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by the Ashford Law Group on behalf of Carla Jean Brumbaugh. The case is 1:22-cv-00436, Brumbaugh v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 6:12 PM