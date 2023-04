New Suit - ERISA

United Airlines, Securian Life Insurance and Alight Solutions were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by Uscher Quiat Uscher & Russo on behalf of Christian Brudie, Ronnie Brudie and Tara Brudie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02168, Brudie et al. v. United Airlines Holdings Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Brudie

Ronnie Brudie

Tara Brudie

Plaintiffs

Uscher, Quiat, Uscher & Russo PC

defendants

Alight Solutions, LLC

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

Securian Life Insurance Co.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations