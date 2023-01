Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims of property damage due to hurricane, was filed by Crowell & Kucera on behalf of Jody Brucia. The case is 1:23-cv-00047, Brucia v. AmGuard Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 5:51 PM