Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Illinois Tool Works, a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment, and ITW Building Components Group, Inc. to New York Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Basch & Keegan, LLP on behalf of Otis Bruce. The case is 1:23-cv-00398, Bruce v. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 30, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Otis Bruce

Plaintiffs

Basch & Keegan, LLP

defendants

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

ITW Building Components Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims