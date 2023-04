New Suit - Employment

Flynn Restaurant Group, the operator of Taco Bell and Panera Bread franchises, and other defendants were sued Friday in Arkansas Western District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was filed by Biller & Kimble on behalf of Nicholas Bruce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-05049, Bruce v. Hut American Group LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 03, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Bruce

Plaintiffs

Martin & Kieklak Law Firm

defendants

Flynn Restaurant Group LP

Greg Flynn

Hut American Group LLC

Jeremy Biser

Michael Hallman

Ron Bellamy

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations