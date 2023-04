Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Childs McCune LLC on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International and Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Ramos Law on behalf of Douglas Bruce. The case is 1:23-cv-00879, Bruce v. Aurora Convention Center Hotel Lessee, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 08, 2023, 12:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Bruce

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, LLC

Aurora Convention Center Hotel Lessee, LLC

defendant counsels

Childs Mccune LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims