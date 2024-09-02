Who Got The Work

Adams and Reese partner Brent E. Siler has entered an appearance for Adams and Reese in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 19 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Weatherman Firm and Arciniegas Law on behalf of a paralegal who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations to her working arrangement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00875, Bruce v. Adams and Reese, LLP.

Legal Services

September 02, 2024, 10:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Randi Marie Bruce

Plaintiffs

The Weatherman Firm

Arciniegas Law PLLC

Defendants

Adams and Reese, LLP

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA