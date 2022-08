Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and Empower Retirement to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to the lump-sum distribution of marital assets, was filed by the Joshua Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Stacy Brubeck-Griffith. The case is 4:22-cv-00521, Brubeck-Griffith v. Empower Retirement, LLC et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:42 PM