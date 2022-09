New Suit - Contract

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis filed a lawsuit alleging breach of promissory note Friday in Texas Southern District Court against Asset Development L.P. and Earl Paul Schexnailder Jr. The suit was brought on behalf of Brownway LLC, which seeks over $1.8 million plus interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00215, Brownway LLC v. Schexnailder et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 1:52 PM