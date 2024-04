News From Law.com

Big Law lobbyists saw an influx of fees related to AI, tax and regulatory matters in the first quarter of this year. Several law firms with lobbying businesses tied to Capitol Hill reported year-over-year growth in their Q1 lobbying revenue, according to Lobbying Disclosure Act filings on Monday. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld each reported their largest Q1 on record.

April 22, 2024, 4:47 PM

