Who Got The Work

L'Oreal and other defendants have tapped attorney Peter G. Siachos of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit regarding L'Oreal's hair care products Dark & Lovely and Just for Me. The suit, part of a string of cases alleging that chemicals in the products exposed plaintiffs to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer, was filed Nov. 22 in Ohio Southern District Court by Brian G. Miller Co. and Douglas & London on behalf of Jackie Brownlee and her spouse Jerri Peebles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman, is 3:22-cv-00336, Brownlee et al v. L'Oreal USA, Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 07, 2023, 5:41 PM