New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal USA and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court over the hair care products Dark & Lovely and Just for Me. The court action was brought by Brian G. Miller Co. and Douglas & London on behalf of Jackie Brownlee and her spouse Jerri Peebles, who assert that the former developed uterine cancer due to harmful chemical ingredients in the products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00336, Brownlee et al v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 22, 2022, 2:32 PM