New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai were slapped with a consumer class action on Thursday in Arizona District Court claiming that the companies' vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit, filed by Begam Marks & Traulsen and Johnson Becker, is part of a wave of cases alleging that certain Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it harder to start a vehicle without a key. The case is 2:22-cv-02074, Browning et al. v. Kia America Inc. et al.