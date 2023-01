Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Atkinson Brittingham Gladd Fiasco Edmonds & Annis on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for weather damage, was filed by Red Dirt Legal and Koller Trial Law on behalf of Fred Browning and Linda Browning. The case is 5:23-cv-00088, Browning et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.