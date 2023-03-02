Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against Cedars-Sinai Health System to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Invasion of Privacy Act, was filed by Bursor & Fisher and Drury Legal on behalf of individuals whose private personal and protected health information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. The case is 2:23-cv-01551, Browne v. Cedars-Sinai Health System et al.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 6:50 AM