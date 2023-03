Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb3 and Reo Management Solutions to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Watkins & Eager on behalf of Linda Jo Brown Anagnos, Tommie Lisa Brown-Reese and Patricia Lynn Brown-Wood. The case is 3:23-cv-00168, Brown-Wood et al v. Reo Management Solutions, LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 07, 2023, 4:14 PM