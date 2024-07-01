Who Got The Work

J. Tucker Barr of Arnall Golden Gregory has entered an appearance for heater company Xtreme Heaters in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 16 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Cate Brown, accuses the defendant of copying and displaying the plaintiff's photograph of a boat sailing on the harbor at sunset on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., is 1:24-cv-02151, Brown v. Xtreme Heaters, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 01, 2024, 11:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Cate Brown

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

Defendants

Xtreme Heaters, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnall Golden Gregory

Nature of Claim: 820/over copyright claims