New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court targeting XGen Pharmaceuticals. The suit alleges employment discrimination under the ADA on behalf of Debra Brown. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07294, Brown v. XGen Pharmaceuticals Djb, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 01, 2022, 6:09 PM