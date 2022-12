New Suit

Wells Fargo was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Roth Law Firm on behalf of Craig S. Brown, alleges that the defendant refused to grant the plaintiff access to his safe deposit box and denied ever issuing a box to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01978, Brown v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.