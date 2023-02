Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Brice Massey, Kelvin Peters and Veolia Water North America Operating Services LLC to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Michael R. Brown on behalf of Elwando Brown. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Brown v. Veolia Water North America Operating Services, LLC et al.

Mississippi

February 01, 2023, 7:35 PM