Who Got The Work

Jeremy Hawpe and Courtney Jackson of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Valvoline LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race. The suit was filed Nov. 22 in Texas Southern District Court by Chamberlain McHaney PLLC on behalf of Jeffrey Brown. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:22-cv-04059, Brown v. Valvoline, LLC.

Automotive

January 07, 2023, 5:36 PM