Who Got The Work

Elizabeth A. Falcone and Rachel E. Timmins of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and William H. Walsh and Karl Neumann of Cozen O'Connor have entered appearances for Portland Terminal Railroad Co. and Union Pacific, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Jan. 24 in Oregon District Court by Rose, Senders & Bovarnick and Casey Jones Law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, is 3:23-cv-00118, Brown v. Union Pacific Railroad Company et al.