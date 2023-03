Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Conner & Winters and Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Transco Lines Inc. to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid wages, was filed by the Sanford Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00307, Brown v. Transco Lines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 31, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Cody Brown

Plaintiffs

Sanford Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Transco Lines Inc

defendant counsels

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Ferry PC

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

Conner & Winters

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations