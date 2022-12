Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Kronenberg on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the Florida Housing Experience Management, a drug and alcohol treatment center, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Lavette Brown. The case is 0:22-cv-62352, Brown v. The Florida Housing Experience Management Corp.

Health Care

December 15, 2022, 3:12 PM