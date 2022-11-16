Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Watkins & Eager on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against the ESAB Group and Enovis f/k/a Colfax Corp. to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Ratliff & Waide on behalf of Caleb Brown, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting potential embezzlement. The suit further alleges that the plaintiff suffers from manganese toxicity as a result of working for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00155, Brown v. ESAB Group Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 8:01 PM