Who Got The Work

Anupama Prasad of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Allstate in a pending policyholder class action over the insurer's method of calculating economic loss benefits under its auto insurance policies. The action, filed Aug. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Marschhausen & Fitzpatrick and Sacks Weston, claims that Allstate improperly calculates its Basic Economic Loss coverage for wage earners that earn more than $2,000 per month, resulting in underpayments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto, is 1:22-cv-05096, Brown v. The Allstate Corporation et al.