New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Allstate was hit with a policyholder class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court over the insurer's method of calculating economic loss benefits under its auto insurance policies. The complaint, brought by Marschhausen & Fitzpatrick and Sacks Weston, claims that Allstate improperly calculates its Basic Economic Loss coverage for wage earners that earn more than $2,000 per month, resulting in underpayments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05096, Brown v. The Allstate Corporation et al.