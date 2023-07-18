New Suit - Employment

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Bergmar Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to disability-based harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03140, Brown v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 4:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Elisa Brown

Plaintiffs

Bergmar Law LLC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA