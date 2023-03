Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against South Central Los Angeles Regional Center for Developmentally Disabled Persons Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Letricia Lavern Brown. The case is 2:23-cv-01966, Brown v. South Central Los Angeles Regional Center For Developmentally Disabled Persons, Inc., erroneously sued herein as Los Angeles Regional Medical Center.

Health Care

March 16, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Letricia Lavern Brown

defendants

South Central Los Angeles Regional Center For Developmentally Disabled Persons, Inc., erroneously sued herein as Los Angeles Regional Medical Center

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations