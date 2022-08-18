New Suit - Contract

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a lawsuit alleging breach of settlement agreement Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Alan Simons, manager and part owner of RDS Vending. The suit was brought on behalf of John Brown Jr., who purchased 50% of the company. The suit arises from underlying litigation in which Brown accused Simons of misappropriating company finances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03296, Brown v. Simons.

Business Services

August 18, 2022, 3:07 PM