Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roetzel & Andress on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Senior Living EE Group to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Sobel, Wade & Mapley on behalf of a former resident assistant who claims she was discriminated against based on her race. The case is 5:23-cv-00333, Brown v. Senior Living Ee Group, LLC.

Ohio

February 21, 2023, 6:09 PM