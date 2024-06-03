Who Got The Work

Royal Caribbean Cruises has retained in-house attorney Bryan Edward Probst to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims. The action was filed April 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Frank D. Butler PA on behalf of Stacie Brown, a cruise ship passenger who was allegedly injured when an automatic door malfunctioned. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:24-cv-21410, Brown v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 03, 2024, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Stacie Brown

Plaintiffs

Frank D. Butler, P.A.

Frank D Butler PA

defendants

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.,

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, a Liberian Corporation dba Royal Caribbean

defendant counsels

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel