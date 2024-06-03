Royal Caribbean Cruises has retained in-house attorney Bryan Edward Probst to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims. The action was filed April 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Frank D. Butler PA on behalf of Stacie Brown, a cruise ship passenger who was allegedly injured when an automatic door malfunctioned. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:24-cv-21410, Brown v. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 03, 2024, 9:05 AM