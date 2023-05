Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Reliable Community Bancshares Inc. and certain subsidiaries to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed pro se by Donald L. Brown, asserts that the defendants inappropriately charged late fees to the plaintiff’s credit card account. The case is 1:23-cv-11052, Brown v. Reliable Community Bancshares, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald L. Brown

defendants

Reliable Community Bancshares, Inc.

The Bank of Missouri

Total Visa Credit Card

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract