New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Maples Tucker & Jacobs on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting workplace safety violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00705, Brown v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Keith W. Brown

Plaintiffs

Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, LLC

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Chad Parker

Ryan F. Stege

Sean Kennedy

Wayne Strickland

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations