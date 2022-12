New Suit

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz and Kramon & Graham on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Baltimore City Police Department and Kenneth Michael Somers to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Brian Bennett on behalf of Wayne Kevin Brown Jr., accuses the department of failing to protect the plaintiff from an assault by Somers. The case is 1:22-cv-03250, Brown v. Nguyen et al.

Maryland

December 16, 2022, 4:28 PM