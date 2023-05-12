New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

NextGen Healthcare Inc., an electronic health records software and practice management systems provider, was slapped with a data breach class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of millions of patients. The action was brought by the Finley Law Firm; Hausfeld LLP; and DiCello Levitt LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02130, Brown v. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Brown

Plaintiffs

The Finley Firm, P.C.

Hausfeld

DiCello Levitt

defendants

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract