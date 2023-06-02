Removed To Federal Court

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, on Thursday removed a class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which centers around M&T's financing and disposition of repossessed collateral vehicles, accuses the bank of not providing deficiency notices and intent to sell notices to collateral vehicle owners in violation of New Jersey law. The suit is backed by the Dann Law Firm. M&T is represented by Parker Ibrahim & Berg. The case is 2:23-cv-03026, Brown v. M&T Bank Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 4:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Lance Brown

defendants

M&T Bank Corporation

defendant counsels

Parker Ibrahim & Berg

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract