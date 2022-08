Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Estes Thorne & Carr on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by Mark S. Humphreys PC on behalf of Willena Brown. The case is 6:22-cv-00335, Brown v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 4:58 PM