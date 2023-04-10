New Suit

Medical Mutual of Ohio, Mutual Health Services and Marion Technical College were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Mark P. Herron on behalf of a transgender individual who alleges that he was denied medical coverage for a hysterectomy, which was the 'medically necessary' treatment recommended by doctors for the plaintiff’s severe abdominal pain. The complaint asserts that the defendants denied the insurance claim on the basis that a hysterectomy would constitute gender-affirming care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00732, Brown v. Marion Technical College et al.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Terry Brown

Plaintiffs

Mark P. Herron

defendants

Medical Mutual of Ohio

Marion Technical College

Mutual Health Services

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation