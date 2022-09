New Suit - Employment

Keurig Dr Pepper, the beverage company that owns a variety of soft drink, water, juice and coffee brands, was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff who claims his life was threatened twice by coworkers infected with COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04883, Brown v. Keurig Dr. Pepper.