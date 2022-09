Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against John's Lock Shop Inc., Thomas Guille and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Vincent J. Ciecka PC on behalf of Brenda Brown. The case is 1:22-cv-05631, Brown v. John's Lock Shop, Inc. D/B/A Houdini Lock And Safe Company et al.

New Jersey

September 20, 2022, 5:05 AM